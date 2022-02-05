Penn State wrestling beats Ohio State 32-7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abby Drey
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penn Quakers
    Penn Quakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Fans filled the Bryce Jordan Center to watch No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat No. 6 Ohio State 32-7 on Friday evening. The Nittany Lions are 15-0 on the season.

Penn State&#x002019;s Carter Starocci laughs with this teammates as they are introduced for the match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 4, 2022. Starocci did not wrestle.
Penn State’s Carter Starocci laughs with this teammates as they are introduced for the match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 4, 2022. Starocci did not wrestle.
Penn State&#x002019;s Drew Hildebrandt controls Ohio State&#x002019;s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Hildebrandt won by decision 2-0.
Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt controls Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Hildebrandt won by decision 2-0.
Penn State&#x002019;s Drew Hildebrandt celebrates his win over Ohio State&#x002019;s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt celebrates his win over Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Roman Bravo-Young controls Ohio State&#x002019;s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young controls Ohio State’s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Roman Bravo-Young pulls down Ohio State&#x002019;s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Bravo-Young won by fall.
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young pulls down Ohio State’s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Bravo-Young won by fall.
Penn State&#x002019;s Nick Lee controls Ohio State&#x002019;s Dylan D&#x002019;Emilio in the 141 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Nick Lee controls Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in the 141 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Beau Bartlett wrestles Ohio State&#x002019;s Sammy Sasso in the 149 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Beau Bartlett wrestles Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso in the 149 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Terrell Barraclough runs out for his bout against Ohio State&#x002019;s Isaac Wilcox during the match at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough runs out for his bout against Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox during the match at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Terrell Barraclough faces Ohio State&#x002019;s Isaac Wilcox in the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough faces Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox in the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson, Jimmy Kennedy and Cody Sanderson yell to Terrell Barraclough (in white) during his 157-lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson, Jimmy Kennedy and Cody Sanderson yell to Terrell Barraclough (in white) during his 157-lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Terrell Barraclough wrestles Ohio State&#x002019;s Isaac Wilcox in overtime of the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough wrestles Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox in overtime of the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
The 2011 and 2012 Penn State wrestling teams are honored during the match.
The 2011 and 2012 Penn State wrestling teams are honored during the match.
Penn State&#x002019;s Creighton Edsell controls Ohio State&#x002019;s Kevon Freeman in the 165 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Creighton Edsell controls Ohio State’s Kevon Freeman in the 165 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Ohio State&#x002019;s Ethan Smith and Penn State&#x002019;s Mason Manville wrestle in the 174 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Ohio State’s Ethan Smith and Penn State’s Mason Manville wrestle in the 174 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
The Penn State Nittany Lion pumps up the crowd during the wrestling match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Penn State Nittany Lion pumps up the crowd during the wrestling match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Ohio State&#x002019;s Rocky Jordan can&#x002019;t get away from Penn State&#x002019;s Aaron Brooks in the 184 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan can’t get away from Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the 184 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Max Dean walks out for his 197 lb bout against Ohio State&#x002019;s Gavin Hoffman during the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Max Dean walks out for his 197 lb bout against Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman during the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson talks to wrestler Max Dean as a call is reviewed during the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson talks to wrestler Max Dean as a call is reviewed during the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Max Dean holds onto Ohio State&#x002019;s Gavin Hoffman in the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Max Dean holds onto Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman in the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State&#x002019;s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Ohio State&#x002019;s Tate Orndorff in the 285 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff in the 285 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson watches Greg Kerkvliet&#xd5;s bout during the match against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson watches Greg KerkvlietÕs bout during the match against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State students cheer as the wrestling team beats Ohio State 32-7 on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Penn State students cheer as the wrestling team beats Ohio State 32-7 on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Death of man behind Buddy the Puffin mascot leaves N.L. fans, families 'heartbroken'

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A St. John's man who turned a sports mascot gig into a heartfelt mission to bring joy and genuine friendship to special needs children has died. Chris Abbott was the man behind Buddy the Puffin — the plush, colourful and beloved mascot for sports clubs like the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team and the St. John's Edge basketball team. He died earlier this week at the age of 51, after more than 27 years of performing as Buddy the Puffin. Buddy was often the star of hockey and b

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially kick off Friday, with the Games’ opening ceremony. Additionally, a slew of events are taking place, including figure skating's team competition. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Games on Friday, Feb. 4. Opening ceremony gets things underway The Beijing Olympics begin with the pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremonies. Given the spectacle that Beijing delivered 14 years ago at the 2008 Summer Games, expectations are high for the winter

  • 'I want to jump': Growing Olympic ski jumpers starts young

    FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Julia Lindquist sat on a bench and patiently waited for her turn at ski jumping practice, all decked out in a red, white and blue jumpsuit with stars on her tiny torso and bars across her arms. With the fearlessness befitting a 4-year-old, she shuffled her skis to the top of the 5-meter hill (16.4 feet) and nudged herself down the run. She led with her helmet and leaned over her skis as she threw her hands back, caught a little air and made a smooth landing. Coached

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi