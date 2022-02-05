Penn State wrestling beats Ohio State 32-7

In this article:

Fans filled the Bryce Jordan Center to watch No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat No. 6 Ohio State 32-7 on Friday evening. The Nittany Lions are 15-0 on the season.

Penn State’s Carter Starocci laughs with this teammates as they are introduced for the match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 4, 2022. Starocci did not wrestle.

Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt controls Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Hildebrandt won by decision 2-0.

Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt celebrates his win over Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the 125 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young controls Ohio State’s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young pulls down Ohio State’s Brady Koontz in the 133 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Bravo-Young won by fall.

Penn State’s Nick Lee controls Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in the 141 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Beau Bartlett wrestles Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso in the 149 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough runs out for his bout against Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox during the match at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough faces Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox in the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson, Jimmy Kennedy and Cody Sanderson yell to Terrell Barraclough (in white) during his 157-lb. bout on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough wrestles Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox in overtime of the 157 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

The 2011 and 2012 Penn State wrestling teams are honored during the match.

Penn State’s Creighton Edsell controls Ohio State’s Kevon Freeman in the 165 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Ohio State’s Ethan Smith and Penn State’s Mason Manville wrestle in the 174 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

The Penn State Nittany Lion pumps up the crowd during the wrestling match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan can’t get away from Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the 184 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Max Dean walks out for his 197 lb bout against Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman during the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson talks to wrestler Max Dean as a call is reviewed during the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Max Dean holds onto Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman in the 197 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff in the 285 lb bout of the match on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson watches Greg KerkvlietÕs bout during the match against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center.