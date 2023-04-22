Penn State wrestling adds 165-pounder Mitchell Mesenbrink from transfer portal

Penn State has picked up another wrestler from the transfer portal.

Cal Baptist’s Mitchell Mesenbrink announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Friday afternoon.

Mesenbrink only wrestled two matches and redshirted during his only year of college, going 2-0 with falls in both bouts.

He will enter arguably the best wrestling room in the country and could wrestle at the 157-pound or 165-pound spot in the Penn State lineup. The latter position was occupied by Alex Facundo in 2022-2023. Facundo went 0-2 at the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships after he was upset in the first round.

Mesenbrink would join a star-studded lineup that features two returning national champions in Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds). Brooks is expected to move up to 197 pounds after Penn State just added Bernie Truax Jr., an All-American last year. Truax is expected to wrestle at 184 pounds after wrestling at 197 last year.

Beau Bartlett (141 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (149 pounds), Levi Haines (157 pounds), Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds), Brooks and Starocci all return after also earning All-American honors last season. Haines and Kerkvliet both finished in second in their weight classes.