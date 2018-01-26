Penn State upsets No. 13 Ohio State at the buzzer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- With the score tied and final seconds winding down, Penn State's Tony Carr dribbled across the center line and launched a desperation jumper with two Ohio State players in his face. The ball banked in off the glass, and Carr's teammates mobbed him on the Value City Arena court.

The buzzer-beater - it came seconds after Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop tied it with a 3-pointer - gave Penn State an 82-79 victory over the No. 13 Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Ohio State lost for the first time in 10 Big Ten games this season.

I think we definitely outplayed them from the tip," Carr said. "We were just more focused, we were more hungry."

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann wouldn't argue with that. Neither would his players, who were at the end of the grueling stretch of five games in 11 days.

"This is not unlike what we thought could happen at some point," Holtmann said. "We'll see how they respond."

Ohio State played from behind the entire game and was outhustled on defense, allowing Penn State (14-8, 4-5) to hit 11 of 14 shots from behind the 3-point line. The 78.6 percent success rate was the best in program history.

Carr, the top scorer in the Big Ten behind Bates-Diop , paced Penn State with 28 points and was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

He was the logical guy to take the final shot with a chance to win the game and give Penn State its first win over a ranked team this season.

"I was definitely rolling tonight," he said, "and that shot kept it up."

Bates-Diop, who had been battling the flu and was questionable for the game, led Ohio State (18-5, 9-1) with 25 points but was in foul trouble for much of the second half. He sat on the bench for a 7-minute chunk in the middle of the half.

But he had three 3-pointers in the last 2:07 to pull the Buckeyes back in it. He tied it with a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left just before Carr connected from deep as time ran out.