Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game vs. Wisconsin with apparent knee injury

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 26:Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass durning a college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26th, 2024 at Barry Alvarez field inside Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Allar left Penn State's game vs. Wisconsin with an apparent knee injury. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 3 Penn State QB Drew Allar left Saturday’s game at Wisconsin late in the first half with an apparent knee injury.

Allar went to the locker room shortly before halftime as Wisconsin took a 10-7 lead into the break. He returned to the sideline in the second half but was replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Beau Pribula. As Pribula took snaps for the Nittany Lions, Allar watched from the sidelines.

Allar was 14-of-18 for 148 yards and a TD before he was injured and someone apparently said something to him as he headed to the tunnel before the first half was over.

Allar has improved significantly in 2024 in his first season under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. After completing less than 60% of his passes a season ago and struggling in big games, Allar entered Saturday night’s game with a 70.5% completion percentage and was averaging over 10 yards per attempt. A season ago, he averaged just 6.8 yards a throw.

Pribula was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022. The Pennsylvania native was the No. 15 player in the state when he signed with the Nittany Lions.