Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game vs. Wisconsin with apparent knee injury

Drew Allar left Penn State's game vs. Wisconsin with an apparent knee injury. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 3 Penn State QB Drew Allar left Saturday’s game at Wisconsin late in the first half with an apparent knee injury.

Allar went to the locker room shortly before halftime as Wisconsin took a 10-7 lead into the break. He returned to the sideline in the second half but was replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Beau Pribula. As Pribula took snaps for the Nittany Lions, Allar watched from the sidelines.

Allar was 14-of-18 for 148 yards and a TD before he was injured and someone apparently said something to him as he headed to the tunnel before the first half was over.

#PennState QB Drew Allar cursing at someone on his way to the locker room



pic.twitter.com/N3PHu3MoCz — Penn State Nittany Lions | Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) October 27, 2024

Allar has improved significantly in 2024 in his first season under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. After completing less than 60% of his passes a season ago and struggling in big games, Allar entered Saturday night’s game with a 70.5% completion percentage and was averaging over 10 yards per attempt. A season ago, he averaged just 6.8 yards a throw.

Pribula was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022. The Pennsylvania native was the No. 15 player in the state when he signed with the Nittany Lions.