Penn State moves up in latest AP Top 25 college football poll after win at Auburn

The Nittany Lions have moved up eight spots in this week’s Associated Press Poll.

Penn State moved to No. 14 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 22 in last week’s poll, following their 41-12 win over Auburn on the road. The Nittany Lions have moved to 3-0 to begin the season.

Penn State had 666 voting points this week, 73 more than No. 15 Oregon and 18 less than No. 13 Utah. The Nittany Lions are back at home on Saturday to face Central Michigan at noon.

Penn State is one of three teams from the Big Ten in the AP Top 25 poll. The others are No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan. The full rankings can be found below:

AP TOP 25

(Sept. 18, 2022)

1. Georgia, 1,569

2. Alabama, 1,492

3. Ohio State, 1,473

4. Michigan, 1,364

5. Clemson, 1,268

6. Oklahoma, 1,257

7. USC, 1,197

8. Kentucky, 1,096

9. Oklahoma State, 1,071

10. Arkansas, 920

11. Tennessee, 866

12. NC State, 781

13. Utah, 684

14. Penn State, 666

15. Oregon, 593

16. Ole Miss, 585

17. Baylor, 494

18. Washington, 485

19. BYU, 381

20. Florida, 360

21. Wake Forest, 345

22. Texas, 339

23. Texas A&M, 309

24. Pittsburgh, 181

25. Miami, 123

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4