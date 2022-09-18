Penn State moves up in latest AP Top 25 college football poll after win at Auburn
The Nittany Lions have moved up eight spots in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
Penn State moved to No. 14 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 22 in last week’s poll, following their 41-12 win over Auburn on the road. The Nittany Lions have moved to 3-0 to begin the season.
Penn State had 666 voting points this week, 73 more than No. 15 Oregon and 18 less than No. 13 Utah. The Nittany Lions are back at home on Saturday to face Central Michigan at noon.
Penn State is one of three teams from the Big Ten in the AP Top 25 poll. The others are No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan. The full rankings can be found below:
AP TOP 25
(Sept. 18, 2022)
1. Georgia, 1,569
2. Alabama, 1,492
3. Ohio State, 1,473
4. Michigan, 1,364
5. Clemson, 1,268
6. Oklahoma, 1,257
7. USC, 1,197
8. Kentucky, 1,096
9. Oklahoma State, 1,071
10. Arkansas, 920
11. Tennessee, 866
12. NC State, 781
13. Utah, 684
14. Penn State, 666
15. Oregon, 593
16. Ole Miss, 585
17. Baylor, 494
18. Washington, 485
19. BYU, 381
20. Florida, 360
21. Wake Forest, 345
22. Texas, 339
23. Texas A&M, 309
24. Pittsburgh, 181
25. Miami, 123
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4