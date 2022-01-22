Penn State men’s basketball loses to Iowa on the road in Big Ten action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Sauber
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Penn Quakers
    Penn Quakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Penn State men’s basketball went on the road to Iowa City for a Saturday evening game and was unable to knock off the Iowa Hawkeyes in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Nittany Lions fell to the Hawkeyes 68-51.

The Nittany Lions added reinforcements since their loss to Ohio State Sunday night on the road, with the return of forward Seth Lundy. Lundy — the team’s best wing defender — missed the game against the Buckeyes, but traveled with the team to Iowa City.

The junior forward got the start for Penn State, but it was forwards Greg Lee and Jalanni White who took on star Iowa forward Keegan Murray in the early portion of the game.

Iowa got off to a hot start with the ball, thanks to eight early point from Patrick McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, which included two made 3-pointers.

The Nittany Lions had offensive struggles that allowed the Hawkeyes to build an early lead: Penn State turned the ball over seven times in the early going. Penn State’s defense kept the score close enough, despite the Hawkeyes’ hot start, and the Lions went into the under-eight media timeout down one point at 16-15.

They continued to struggle with turnovers, finishing the first half with 13. The combination of those issues and the team shooting only 35% from the field in the half made it all the more surprising that they only trailed by five after the game’s first 20 minutes. Iowa was only able to score nine points off those turnovers, allowing Penn State to keep it close at 30-25.

Lundy led Penn State in the half with six points, while McCaffery led the Hawkeyes with eight.

The second half began in Iowa’s favor with the Hawkeyes adding to their lead while Penn State struggled offensively. The Lions made a push, though, and cut the lead to three at 44-41.

Iowa pushed back with a run of its own and extended its lead to nine at 58-49 with fewer than four minutes remaining in the game.

The situation didn’t improve much from there for the Nittany Lions, with the Hawkeyes keeping them at a distance the rest of the way.

The Nittany Lions ultimately couldn’t climb back into the game and fell to Iowa 68-51. With the loss Penn State is 8-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.

Player of the game

Iowa forward Keegan Murray: Penn State defended Murray relatively well in the game, but his presence alone opened things up offensively for the Hawkeyes. Whenever he was on the court, the Nittany Lions were forced to pay extra attention to him. Murray scored 15 points to lead the Hawkeyes and added much more than was indicated in the box score. Despite Lundy’s success for Penn State as a defender this season and in the game, the team defense was unable to stop the rest of the Hawkeyes for the entirety of the game.

Stat of the game

33: That’s the percentage Penn State shot from the floor in Iowa City on Saturday evening. The Nittany Lions struggled to make shots against the Hawkeyes, who were able to make their own looks to earn the victory. Penn State has a limited number of shot creators on its roster and those players were unable to get easy looks for themselves consistently. Jalen Pickett finished with 14 points, but those points came on 12 field-goal attempts, while Lundy, the team’s leading scorer this season, scored eight points on 11 attempts. The Nittany Lions needed more offensive firepower overall and they just don’t have enough sources to make up for lower efficiency games from their best players.

Up next

At Indiana: Penn State will be on the road for its third game in a row when it takes on the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Nittany Lions have already faced the Hoosiers once this season, earlier in January when they defeated Indiana, 61-58, in the Bryce Jordan Center.

This will be their first opportunity for a sweep this season in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers entered the weekend at No. 25 in the KenPom rankings after a 68-65 victory over rival Purdue, with a 14-4 record overall and a 5-3 record in conference play.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Canadian men lose second straight at ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

    BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts And Nevis — Canada lost its second straight match at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, beaten Tuesday by 106 runs by England. Canada won the toss and elected to field. After Canadian fast bowler Parmveer Kharoud removed Jacob Bethell for seven with England at 26 for one, the English batting attack found its groove with opener George Thomas and captain Tom Prest combining for 90 runs. Prest scored 93 before exiting. George Bell added 57 and Thomas 52 as England sco

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3