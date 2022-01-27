Penn State men’s basketball falls to Indiana Hoosiers on road, 74-57

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Sauber
·4 min read
Doug McSchooler/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indiana Hoosiers
    Indiana Hoosiers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Penn Quakers
    Penn Quakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Penn State men’s basketball lost its third straight game Wednesday night, falling to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, 74-57. The game was also the Nittany Lions’ third straight on the road.

Indiana lit it up early from all over the court, pouring in shots from deep to build a big lead. The Hoosiers made 10 of their first 14 shots from the field, including their first four 3-point attempts.

Forward Race Thompson scored 11 of the team’s first 31 points while guard Xavier Johnson added eight of his own to help the Hoosiers go up 31-8 with 7:21 left in the first half.

Penn State struggled mightily offensively in the first half, missing 18 of its first 21 attempts from the field. The Nittany Lions struggled to get open looks early in the game and turned the ball to fall into a big hole.

They continued to struggle, trailing 39-10 with 4:13 left in the half while Indiana made shot after shot from beyond the arc, ultimately not missing from deep until its seventh attempt.

The Hoosiers’ lead continued to grow until they were up 46-17 at the half on the back of 13 points by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led the game at halftime. Penn State’s leading scorers were Greg Lee and John Harrar with five points each.

The second half was better for the Nittany Lions, but not by much. The offense finally generated open looks and was able to hit them, cutting heavily into the lead late in the second half, but it was too little, far too late.

The Hoosiers did enough in the second half to keep Penn State from ever getting too close to close out the victory. The 74-57 loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 8-9 on the season and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Jalen Pickett led them in scoring in the game with 14 points, while Johnson led the Hoosiers with 19 points.

Player of the game

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis: Take you pick of Hoosiers here. Jackson-Davis gets the nod because he’s central to the team’s offense and defense, as was the case Wednesday night in Bloomington. He used his length and athleticism to swat shots away and dissuade Penn State from taking looks from in close on defense all game long. Offensively he used those same traits to earn second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds, while bullying the Nittany Lions in close and getting to the rim to finish. Jackson-Davis is one of the best big men in the Big Ten and showed Penn State why he’s a force to be reckoned with in his team’s 74-57 win.

Stat of the game

17: Penn State’s field goal percentage at halftime. The Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything going offensively in the game’s first 20 minutes and it essentially sealed Wednesday night’s outcome early on. Their struggles were multifaceted against the Hoosiers and were apparent from the start. Indiana smothered them on and off the ball, making it difficult for them to get into any type of set offense. They were unable to create separation and when they did, Indiana defenders were there to jump passing lanes and force turnovers. The Nittany Lions don’t have the number of ball handlers to combat that much ball pressure and it showed. They were forced to take contested looks, mostly missing them, and could never get into an offensive rhythm in the game.

Up next

vs. Iowa: Penn State will have its first home game in over two weeks when the Nittany Lions next play. They’ll take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center after last playing at home on Jan. 11 against Rutgers, a game they won, 66-49.

The matchup with the Hawkeyes will be Penn State’s second with them in two weeks after they traveled to Iowa City to play in Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Iowa won the game, 68-51, and entered Wednesday ranked No. 20 in KenPom’s rankings, 61 spots ahead of No. 81 Penn State. The Lions are projected to lose the game by KenPom, 72-69.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.