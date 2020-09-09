Penn State halts activities for multiple teams after 48 positive COVID-19 tests

Multiple Penn State athletic programs have been put on pause after 48 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the school revealed on Wednesday.

The positive results came out of 920 tests administered between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, good for a 5 percent positivity rate, per Penn State. Only one student-athlete had tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous testing period between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28.

Penn State did not specify which programs were paused in its announcement, only saying that it was initiating contact tracing and did not believe the virus was transmitted at practice or workouts.

From Penn State:

“Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine. Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities.”

All student-athletes that have tested positive are being isolated for 14 days, plus any individuals who have been in close contact with them.

In total, Penn State has reportedly found 433 cases on its University Park campus since testing began.

Like many colleges, Penn State's on-campus coronavirus case total has hit triple digits. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

