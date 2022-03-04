Penn State football notebook: Chuck Losey on the freshman QBs, early enrollees and more

Penn State football strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey couldn’t hide his smile when asked who impressed him during Thursday’s max-out session open to the media.

“Tyler Warren crushed it today,” Losey said, a smile forming beneath his curled mustache. “That may be a tight end personal record for us, all-time. I have to go back and check to verify that.”

Warren was one of many players who maxed out their squats in front of the media during the session, but was far from the only one who impressed. The sophomore tight end was one of several players who have made strides this winter. Some of those players, like sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, drew crowds when they maxed out their weights because of the sheer power they possess and the numbers they put up.

Those players stole the show from a force standpoint and were appointment viewing for the team, with players crowding around both Warren and Mulbah as they did their reps.

Early enrollees impressing

Multiple newcomers were also lifting Thursday afternoon, including new quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Drew Allar, who both enrolled in January.

Losey said those players are progressing as needed since they enrolled.

“Beau Pribula, I think you guys are gonna find he’s a gritty, gritty young man,” he said. “He’s a very good athlete, he’s a dynamic athlete. Really pleased with everything he’s doing. Drew is the same way. Drew has got a quiet confidence about himself so far. Really happy with both. Drew is not quite as advanced from a training standpoint as Beau Pribula is, but he’s getting there. I love the progress that he’s making.”

The two quarterbacks are coming along, but Losey cited two other early enrollees when asked about the fresh group of Nittany Lions.

He pointed to one player on each side of the ball who stood out from a physical standpoint — running back Nicholas Singleton and defensive tackle Zane Durant.

“It’s a tough transitional period for (early enrollees) coming from high school, coming in early, being mid-years,” Losey said. “ All of them have been great. We’ve got a couple guys who really stood out. You talk about Nick Singleton and Zane Durant, those two type guys, those guys specifically, they’ve done some really good things ever since being on campus. ... Those two guys they’ve really stood out since they’ve been here.”

Defensive linemen ‘where they need to be’

Two defensive linemen who never took the field for Penn State in 2021 were seen with the team during workouts Thursday afternoon. Redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and redshirt junior defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon — who is listed as a defensive tackle but was lifting with the defensive ends — were with the team.

Beamon missed the season for an undisclosed reason, while Isaac suffered a non-football injury prior to the season that sidelined him.

Losey said both players are where they need to at the moment.

“Adisa has done an outstanding job of attacking his rehab,” Losey said. “He’s on schedule, feel really good about him. Hakeem Beamon, same thing. He’s exactly where he left off from a physical standpoint. He’s always been a really good strength and power and dynamic athlete for us.”

Losey’s first offseason in charge

Thursday was Losey’s first time speaking with the media since being promoted to the team’s head strength and conditioning coach position after his predecessor, Dwight Galt, III, retired after the 2021 season.

The new coach showed his gratitude for Galt, who he deemed a mentor after spending 11 seasons with him.

“I got to thank Deege, this is the first time I’ve been in front of you guys,” Losey said. “I’ve had a funny career path where I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to learn under somebody early from a mentorship standpoint. To be with Dwight when I did in my career, and to have his mentorship over the past 11 years, it was an amazing opportunity. So I’m in debt to him always.”

While Galt is no longer in charge, Losey said many of the principles he developed alongside the former S&C coach in their time at Penn State will mostly remain in place. The team will train with an emphasis on translating the off the field work into mobility on the field.

“We’ve always believed in movement is the key to your team,” Losey said. “You can be as big and strong as you wanna be in the squat rack in there, but if you don’t have players that can get out there and move on Saturdays and do it over and over and sustain it, then you don’t have much of a shot.”

Quick Hitters