Penn State football defensive end Zuriah Fisher out for 2022 season

Penn State will be without a defensive end on the roster for the second full season in a row. Sophomore defensive end Zuriah Fisher will be out for the season with an injury, a Penn State spokesperson confirmed to the Centre Daily Times.

Lions247 initially reported the injury and according to Blue White Illustrated, it is a “significant leg injury.”

Fisher was primed to take on a bigger role at defensive end with the departure of standout pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie for the NFL. He received praise from strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey for the progress he had made in the weight room prior to the beginning of spring practice.

The sophomore has appeared in nine games in his career and began his career at linebacker before transitioning to defensive end.

WIthout Fisher, the Nittany Lions will have to rely more on the rest of the position group to pick up the slack. Adisa Isaac — who missed last season with his own injury — is set to be the team’s best defensive end, and should be joined by Nick Tarburton and incoming transfer Demeioun Robinson as major contributors.