Penn State defender Jesse Luketa declares for the 2022 NFL Draft after Outback Bowl

Penn State defender Jesse Luketa has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Luketa made his announcement Saturday on Twitter, not long after Penn State’s 24-10 loss against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Humblest beginnings, to achieving what they told me was too far unattainable.. Be Uncommon! pic.twitter.com/kK1GHfcPcN — Jesse Luketa (@OttawasVeryOwn) January 1, 2022

“My time at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing,” Luketa wrote. “You guys welcomed a kid from South Ottawa with open arms and supported me here both academically and athletically. For that, I will be forever indebted!

“I’d also like to personally thank Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Brent) Pry for all that they have done for me over the past four years.”

Luketa also thanked his family and “village of supporters.”

Franklin said following the game that he’d pound the table for Luketa with NFL teams, general managers and coaches.

“The guy is a football player,” he said. “He loves football. He’s a great teammate. ... I’m proud of him. He’s smart. He’s physical, does a lot of different things.”

Luketa finished Saturday with five total tackles (four solo), manning the middle linebacker position with the absence of Brandon Smith. The senior finished with 52 total tackles (30 solo), a half sack and a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown. Over the course of four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Luketa had 142 tackles (81 solo), six pass deflections, a half sack and an interception.

He also helped mentor players younger than him, including sophomore position mate Curtis Jacobs.

“He’s been incredibly important to me,” Jacobs said. “Really since I was in seventh grade coming to camp he’s taken me under his wing and dropped knowledge on me consistently. ... He’s obviously one of the greats at LBU and I wish him the best. He just really put me in a position to be a leader and I’m incredibly indebted to him.”

Luketa is now the eighth Penn State player to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, following linebackers Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson on offense.