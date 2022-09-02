Penn State comes from behind, knocks off Purdue 35-31 with epic late-game TD drive

On the heels of a horrific mistake, the much-maligned Sean Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive to give the Nittany Lions a thrilling 35-31 road victory over Purdue on Thursday night in West Lafayette.

Earlier in the fourth, Penn State appeared to be in complete control. The Nittany Lions had a 28-24 lead and the ball near midfield when Clifford, PSU’s sixth-year senior quarterback, threw his worst pass of the night.

Clifford had Mitchell Tinsley open over the middle, but Clifford air-mailed it into the arms of Purdue’s Chris Jefferson, who returned the errant pass 72 yards for a touchdown to put the Boilermakers ahead 31-28 with 8:29 to go.

The shell-shocked Clifford struggled mightily on his next two possessions, but the PSU defense got a stop to give the offense one final shot with 2:22 to go.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Clifford stepped up in a big way.

Clifford led an 8-play, 80-yard drive that took just 57 seconds off the clock. In the process, Clifford completed 6-of-7 passes for 72 yards, including the game-winning 10-yard touchdown to running back Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining.

PENN STATE TOUCHDOWN 😱



Purdue’s offense would get one final try, but couldn’t get past midfield as the Nittany Lion defense sealed a thrilling season-opening victory.

