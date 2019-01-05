Penn State coach Patrick Chambers suspended for 1 game after appearing to push player, report says

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers has been suspended from Sunday's contest against Wisconsin after he appeared to push one of his players during Thursday's loss to No. 2 Michigan, WTAE-TV reported.

Chambers apologized after the incident.

#PennState head coach Patrick Chambers has been suspended for Sunday game vs. Wisconsin after shoving Myles Dread Thursday at Michigan.



Chambers: “My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for" #WTAE pic.twitter.com/atObcBwLaI



— Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) January 5, 2019

Chambers reached out and appeared to shove guard Myles Dread during a timeout with 10:52 remaining in the first half. Michigan was leading by six at the time and went on to win the game 68-55.

He addressed the altercation with reporters after the game.

"I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore (in high school). So I've known him forever, him and his parents," Chambers said. "Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I'll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time."

Here is the incident Chambers referenced and apologized for. pic.twitter.com/7noHMZeZJH — Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) January 4, 2019

Dread, a freshman in his first year with Penn State, scored three points and grabbed four rebounds in 31 minutes on the floor against the Wolverines. He was the Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

Chambers has been at the helm of Penn State since 2011-12. He has accumulated a 120-129 record during his eight seasons with the program.

Penn State — who won the NIT championship in 2017-18 — fell to 7-7 with the loss to Michigan. The Wolverines improved to 14-0.



