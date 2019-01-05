Penn State coach suspended after shoving his player during timeout

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers apologized on Thursday for shoving one of his own players during a timeout in their game against No. 2 Michigan. He was suspended for one game on Friday. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers apologized on Thursday night following their game against Michigan, when he was seen pushing one of his own players in their huddle during a timeout.

Midway through the first half of Penn State’s 68-55 loss to No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Thursday, a heated Chambers was talking to his team during a timeout. He then turned, reached out and shoved freshman guard Myles Dread in the chest with one arm.

While he didn’t push him extremely hard, Chambers did push Dread hard enough to make him have to step back. The incident was seen on the ESPN broadcast, too.

More contact than a Penn State linebacker made vs Benny Snell if we’re being honest. pic.twitter.com/Y8N7xQb8zQ — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 4, 2019





Chambers — who is in his eighth season at Penn State — brought up the incident unprompted after the game and apologized instantly.

“I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents,” Chambers said after the game, via Jay Sarkar of the Wolverine Lounge. “Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time.”

#PennState coach Pat Chambers issues a public apology for his incident on the bench between himself and freshman guard Myles Dread during the Michigan game. pic.twitter.com/fwX5yuKciI — Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) January 4, 2019





Chambers, though, was suspended for the Nittany Lions’ next game on Sunday against Wisconsin for his actions, the school announced on Friday.

“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour in a statement, via USA Today. “His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again.”

Chambers, who apologized again in the statement Friday, will return for Penn State’s next game on Thursday against Nebraska.

“I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for,” Chambers said in the statement.

“I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”

Mike Watkins led the Nittany Lions with 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and Lamar Stevens added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dread finished with three points in 31 minutes.

Jordan Poole led Michigan with 17 points, while Ignas Brazdeikis recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

