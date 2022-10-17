Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after a loss to Michigan?

Penn State has begun the most difficult stretch of the season with a thud and now has taken a downturn in both the rankings — dropping to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 — and bowl projections.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 after Saturday’s 41-17 road loss to the Michigan Wolverines, altering their expected end of season destination. Last week, they were widely projected to go to a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time since the 2019 season, with seven projections to go to the Orange Bowl and face either Wake Forest and North Carolina State.

Are they still expected to make it to that class of bowl? Find out below.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. LSU

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. LSU