Penn preparing for China trip

(STATS) - Some college football programs are moving away from playing a traditional intrasquad scrimmage to end their spring practices, but Penn will be participating in two games next month.

The Ivy League program, which kicked off its practices on Tuesday, will play in an exhibition March 9 in China and an intrasquad game in Philadelphia on March 30.

The Quakers' goodwill and educational trip will see them visit Beijing, Shanghai and many historic landmarks in addition to facing the American Football League of China All-Stars in the Global Ambassadors Bowl March 9 in Shanghai.

The Quakers are expected to visit The Great Wall, Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, Old Beijing, 2008 Olympic venues, Huangpu River, Yu Yuan Garden, Shanghai World Financial Center and Jade Buddha Temple. They'll also host clinics for area youth and young adults.

After returning from China, coach Ray Priore's team will resume practices on campus before wrapping up with the spring game at Franklin Field. The Quakers are returning 13 starters from a 6-4 squad, including junior quarterback Ryan Glover and All-Ivy second-team running back Karekin Brooks, a senior.