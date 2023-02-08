Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of You 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series

Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Fans are in for another wild ride when You makes its big Netflix comeback. But, on some levels, the typical format will somewhat differ from what viewers once knew.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE ahead of the show's Thursday premiere, Penn Badgley says "it was definitely fun" getting to shift gears for season four.

"There were aspects to the new season that did actually feel new," the actor, 36, says. "I wasn't ever pulling my hair out, feeling like I'm in the fourth season of the same thing, which can happen when you're on a show a lot of times."

The psychological thriller originally premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before moving to Netflix, where its subsequent seasons have aired. Shocking twists and turns have been a core part of You as serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) continues to grapple with right and wrong. And while things are no different in the show's fourth season, there are some major changes and challenges that come as Joe steps into his new persona as Professor Jonathan Moore.

As teased in the season four trailer, Joe tries to escape his past by lying low and adapting a new life in London. He soon gets into an interesting crowd of characters within London's elite circles. But as a killer begins targeting the group, Joe, soon enough, discovers the assailant knows his actual identity and has it out for him as well.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.

Netflix

Weighing in on how he believes fans might react to the new season, Badgley says: "I think at the end, people might be pulling their hair out."

"But at the same time, the reason we like this show is the reason that it's not so easy to give Joe what he deserves," he adds. "I don't think we really know what Joe deserves."

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with the latter half premiering one month later on March 9. But Badgley welcomes this change-up as well.

"I think, actually, what we're ironically going to see in television and streaming is a bit of a return back to older models, where you leave things episodically," he says.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.

Courtesy of Netflix

"As a viewer, from a purely just entertainment and creative standpoint, I think it's nice," he continues. "I don't know how other people feel about it. I don't know, but I like a two-parter. I don't love to binge everything at once. That's not really my vibe."

The first five episodes of You's fourth season premieres Thursday on Netflix, while the remaining episodes arrive on March 9.