Penix throws for 516, Washington drops Arizona 49-39

·4 min read

SEATTLE (AP) Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and Washington beat Arizona 49-39 on Saturday.

Penix hit Rome Odunze on scoring passes of 45 and 48 yards in the decisive third quarter to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak. The junior transfer entered the game as the nation's second-leading passer and didn't disappoint in a game that featured the Pac-12 Conference's top two offenses and two of its star quarterbacks.

Penix led the Huskies to 608 total yards of offense and, along with breaking Cody Pickett's passing record of 455 yards, he set the school record for total yards with 529, breaking Marcus Tuiasosopo's record (509 yards).

Penix led the Huskies to a quick 7-0 lead on their first drive, hitting Jalen McMillan in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown. Jayden De Laura tied the game two drives later when he hit Tetairoa McMillan, who broke a tackle on his way to a 46-yard touchdown.

Tailback Cameron Davis put Washington up 14-7 with a 1-yard dive early in the second quarter, one of two scoring runs.

The Huskies' early lead might have been bigger, but the Wildcats defense came up with two fourth-and-short stops in the first half. Jalen Harris and Jacob Manu stuffed Taulapapa on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter and D.J. Warnell Jr. stopped Cameron Davis for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 19 in the second quarter.

De Laura tied it 14-14 on a 39-yard pass to Dorian Singer, who came wide open down the right sideline when his defender, Jordan Perryman, came up lame and began to limp.

The Wildcats left 2:23 on the clock, however, and Penix picked apart the defense on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard scoring pass to Sam Adams II with 8 seconds left for a 21-14 halftime lead. Penix was 9 of 11 on the drive for 72 yards.

He kept it rolling, hitting Odunze for a 45-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead just 46 seconds into the second half. And he added an 8-yard scoring run midway through the quarter to answer a Jonah Coleman 3-yard touchdown dive and keep the Huskies up 35-21.

Then Penix seemed to put the game out of reach with another deep shot to a wide open Odunze, who caught the 48-yard touchdown to make it 42-24 with 1:56 left in the third.

De Laura, last seen in Seattle leading an upset of the Huskies last season for Washington State, escaped the Washington rush again and again to keep Arizona in it. He hit Tetairoa McMillan again midway through the fourth, this time from 26 yards out, to cut the lead to 42-37. But Penix led another long drive capped by a 19-yard Davis scoring run with 5:25 left for the win.

De Laura finished 25 of 34 for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: No sacks, no turnovers forced. De Laura planted a Washington State flag in Huskies turf after leading the Cougars to victory over UW last season. Though he played a spirited game, the Wildcats showed they need more than the sophomore quarterback to compete. Other than those four-down stops, they made very few defensive plays.

Washington: The Huskies stopped their slide and won their sixth straight against Arizona. They should have with a more talented roster than the bottom-tier conference foe. But Washington will learn how far it has come this season under Kalen DeBoer with road trips in two of its next three games.

ROME'S RECORD

Odunze became the first Washington wide receiver to record 100-plus yards receiving in four straight games after finishing with nine catches for 169 yards. Odunze's first touchdown came in a circus catch where he knocked the ball into the air, then caught it as he crossed the goal line. The second touchdown catch came after he shook free of the defense. Penix found him standing along at the 1 for the easy walk in.

UP NEXT

Arizona: After a bye week, the Wildcats host No. 7 USC on Oct. 29.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Cal next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al