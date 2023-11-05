Advertisement

Penguins win 10-2, hand Sharks record-tying 11th straight loss to start season

  • Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) and right wing Bryan Rust, back, after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) and right wing Bryan Rust, back, after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates with left wing Jake Guentzel (59), center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Erik Karlsson, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates with left wing Jake Guentzel (59), center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Erik Karlsson, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, right, is congratulated by right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, right, is congratulated by right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, middle left, walks behind center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Givani Smith (54) and left wing Anthony Duclair (10) after the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, middle left, walks behind center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Givani Smith (54) and left wing Anthony Duclair (10) after the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, middle, is congratulated by defenseman Ryan Graves, left, and center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    6/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, middle, is congratulated by defenseman Ryan Graves, left, and center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari (55) reacts as he is hit by the stick of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) after Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza, center right, scored against Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, far left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    7/9

    APTOPIX Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari (55) reacts as he is hit by the stick of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) after Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza, center right, scored against Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, far left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) defends against a shot attempt by San Jose Sharks left wing Mike Hoffman (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    8/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) defends against a shot attempt by San Jose Sharks left wing Mike Hoffman (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, center, waves after a video of his time with the San Jose Sharks was played during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    9/9

    Penguins Sharks Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, center, waves after a video of his time with the San Jose Sharks was played during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) and right wing Bryan Rust, back, after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates with left wing Jake Guentzel (59), center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Erik Karlsson, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, right, is congratulated by right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, middle left, walks behind center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Givani Smith (54) and left wing Anthony Duclair (10) after the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, middle, is congratulated by defenseman Ryan Graves, left, and center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari (55) reacts as he is hit by the stick of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) after Penguins center Vinnie Hinostroza, center right, scored against Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, far left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) defends against a shot attempt by San Jose Sharks left wing Mike Hoffman (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, center, waves after a video of his time with the San Jose Sharks was played during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
ERIC HE
·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel each had two goals and two assists, Evgeni Malkin also scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat San Jose 10-2 on Saturday night, handing the Sharks their NHL record-tying 11th straight loss to start the season and second straight while allowing 10 goals.

Smith set the tone with two first-period goals as the Penguins — who had lost five of their last six — got back on track against the team with the league’s worst record. Guentzel’s goal early in the second that pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-0 was the 200th of his career.

Bryan Rust had a goal and four assists, and Vinnie Hinostroza, Kris Letang and Matt Nieto also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry had 24 saves.

The Sharks fell to 0-10-1 to matched the 11-game winless starts by the New York Rangers in 1943 and the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 and 2021. The last time a team allowed 10 or more goals in consecutive games was the Boston Bruins in 1965. The Sharks lost 10-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

San Jose has only scored 12 goals this season, and its minus-42 goal differential is the worst in the NHL through 11 games.

Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald scored power-play goals for San Jose.

The game also saw the return of Erik Karlsson to San Jose. The reigning Norris Trophy winner, who was traded to the Penguins in the offseason after five seasons with the Sharks, received an ovation after the video screen played a highlight montage in the first period.

It didn’t take long for Karlsson to make an impact, assisting on Smith’s power-play goal — a wrist shot from the left point — 90 seconds into the game. Smith scored his second midway through the first, tapping in a feed from Marcus Pettersson at point-blank range. The goal came off a Penguins’ counterattack after Jarry stopped Mike Hoffman on a 2-on-1 break.

Pittsburgh led 2-0 after the first period, and 7-1 after two. Sharks’ starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled after allowing his sixth goal, and Magnus Chrona entered in the second period to make his NHL debut in net.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played in his 1,200th career game, becoming the first player in franchise history and 10th active player to reach the mark. Crosby assisted on Letang’s goal in the second period.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL