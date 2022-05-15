Penguins visit the Rangers in game 7 of the

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Penguins +121; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3. Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the win.

New York is 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-24-6 overall. The Rangers have a 24-5-3 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall and 13-8-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have conceded 222 goals while scoring 269 for a +47 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 53 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: out for season (core), Sidney Crosby: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press