Penguins visit the Maple Leafs after Malkin's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (44-23-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Evgeni Malkin's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Penguins' 5-4 win.

Toronto has a 44-23-9 record overall and a 21-14-3 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have a +40 scoring differential, with 275 total goals scored and 235 conceded.

Pittsburgh is 36-30-11 overall and 15-17-7 in road games. The Penguins have a 9-9-8 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 7-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 64 goals and 36 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (upper-body), Mitchell Marner: day to day (ankle), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: day to day (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Penguins: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Ryan Graves: day to day (concussion), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press