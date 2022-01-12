Penguins visit the Kings after Carter's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jeff Carter scored two goals in the Penguins' 4-1 win against the Ducks.

The Kings are 12-8-2 at home. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Penguins are 11-4-3 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored 115 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 18.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 30 points, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists. Trevor Moore has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 35 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists. Kris Letang has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Penguins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Christian Wolanin: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O'Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (health protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (covid-19), Danton Heinen: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press