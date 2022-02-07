Penguins visit the Bruins after Rust's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-11-8, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (26-14-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Boston Bruins after Bryan Rust scored two goals in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Bruins are 16-8-1 in conference matchups. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 22.

The Penguins are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.9.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 49 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 28 assists. Pastrnak has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jake Guentzel has 46 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (lower body), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Erik Haula: out (covid-19).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press