Penguins play the Islanders after Malkin's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (28-24-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-19-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh has a 27-19-9 record overall and a 5-6-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins are 5-5-5 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

New York is 28-24-7 overall with an 11-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have conceded 164 goals while scoring 171 for a +7 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malkin has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Anders Lee has scored 21 goals with 19 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Friedman: day to day (upper body), Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

