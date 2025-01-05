Penguins play the Hurricanes, look to stop road skid

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-14-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -224, Penguins +184; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to break their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 23-14-2 overall with an 11-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 12-4-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Pittsburgh has a 17-17-6 record overall and a 3-7-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have an 8-1-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Jack Roslovic led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rickard Rakell has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press