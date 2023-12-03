Penguins play the Flyers following Guentzel's 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Penguins' 4-3 shootout loss.

Philadelphia has a 12-10-2 record overall and a 5-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have committed 105 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Pittsburgh has an 11-10-2 record overall and a 2-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a +12 scoring differential, with 72 total goals scored and 60 allowed.

The teams match up Monday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 12 goals and six assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Penguins: Rickard Rakell: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: out (undisclosed), Chad Ruhwedel: out (lower body).

The Associated Press