Penguins play the Flames after Eller's 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-0-1, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Calgary Flames after Lars Eller's two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Penguins' 6-3 loss.

Calgary has a 2-0-0 record in home games and a 4-0-1 record overall. The Flames have a 3-0-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record overall and a 2-2-0 record on the road. The Penguins have a -7 scoring differential, with 24 total goals scored and 31 conceded.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Zary has two goals and three assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the last 10 games.

Eller has four goals and two assists for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-0-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press