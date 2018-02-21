Penguins (and Phil Kessel) look dang spiffy at carnival

Players suited up for an event hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. (Twitter /@penguins)
“Come for the magic tricks, stay to see Phil Kessel in a top hat.”

The words of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation… probably.


Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation launched their inaugural Night of Assists event at PPG Paints Arena. The ‘grand circus’ transformed the Penguins’ home rink into an old-school carnival.

All the Penguins were at the event, and dressed the part.

Naturally, this brought attention to a certain two-time Stanley Cup champion.


The night was filled with carnival games, magic tricks, top hats, selfies and presumably a few laughs at the expense of Kessel.

Why not? It’s been all fun and games for the Penguins lately, as they have won six of their last seven games.


