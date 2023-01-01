Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row.

Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games. The Bruins are 10th in NHL play with 156 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Pittsburgh has a 19-11-6 record overall and a 9-7-2 record in road games. The Penguins have conceded 109 goals while scoring 120 for a +11 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 6-5 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-0-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: Kris Letang: day to day (lower body), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press