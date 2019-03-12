Penguins looking to cool off Capitals

For the second game in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to play the streak-buster role.

On Tuesday they host the Washington Capitals, who have matched their season high with a seven-game winning streak. That comes on the heels of a 4-2 win Sunday that snapped the Boston Bruins' 19-game point streak.

It's also a matchup of the teams who won the past three Stanley Cups -- the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and the Capitals last year.

The longtime rivals are once again vying for position in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington, which leads the division, extended its winning streak with a 3-1 win Sunday against Central Division leader Winnipeg.

The Capitals took pride in limiting the Jets' scoring chances, including the line of Nicklas Backstrom, Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie holding Winnipeg's high-scoring trio of Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler without a point.

"It means a lot," Backstrom, who scored in the game, said of the defensive effort. "It's really good for our confidence anytime you can keep a team like this on the outside. ... It was something positive and will give us confidence going forward."

Related to the defensive surge, Washington's penalty kill is 11-for-11 over the past two games.

"Sometimes you've got to win in a variety of ways," Capitals winger Tom Wilson said.

Pittsburgh, which has won four of its past five games and is 9-3-2 over its past 14, has scored 27 goals over its past eight games.

Leading scorer Sidney Crosby has 15 points over those eight games, and the Penguins have been thrilled with the play of forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann, both acquired from Florida last month.

McCann -- playing on the top line with Crosby and Jake Guentzel -- had two goals, Bjugstad one against Boston.

"I think both of these guys are excited to be Penguins, and they're excited about the roles that we've put them in," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "They've done a great job for us."

Tuesday's game likely will feature a matchup of the teams' No. 1 goaltenders.

Washington's Braden Holtby is expected to play after being given a night off Sunday, with Phoenix Copley filling in well with 33 saves after sitting for two weeks.

Capitals coach Todd Reirden said Holtby has "played outstanding since the All-Star break. His work has been at a high level, and we've got a lot of games coming up. So we had to, at some point, make a decision of when to play Phoenix."

The Penguins are taking a different approach, choosing to ride Matt Murray, who has started eight games in a row, most recently back-to-back games over the weekend and three games in four nights.

"He's played really well," Sullivan said. "In my mind, he's deserving of it. He's a competitive kid. He knows how competitive these games are at this time of year. He wants the net."

Murray is fine with the workload.

"Physically, I feel really good," he said.

There are two milestones to watch for Tuesday. Washington winger Alex Ovechkin is one point away from 1,200 for his career. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is two points shy of 1,000.

--Field Level Media