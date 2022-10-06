Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes had a 13.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 28 goals on 202 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Brian Dumoulin: out (knee), Casey DeSmith: out (core).

Coyotes: Conor Timmins: out (lower body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press