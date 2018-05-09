Penguins GM Jim Rutherford says he will have 'different-looking team' next season

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has a big offseason ahead of him.

Following the team's elimination from the playoffs, Rutherford remained optimistic about winning another Stanley Cup but said a number of changes will be necessary to ensure Pittsburgh's return to the championship.

"I will make some changes," Rutherford said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I can’t give you a definite answer on who that’s going to be right now and the positions, but we’re a good team. We will be a good team going forward. We’ll have a chance to win again."

While Rutherford didn't elaborate on the changes to come, he did warn fans to except a potentially unfamiliar squad next season.

"We have the nucleus to do that, and we also have the pieces in place that are players that other teams are going to want that we’re going to be able to make those changes. Sometimes you don’t always have those players for cap reasons or different reasons," Rutherford said.

"I think it’s fair to say this will be a different-looking team by the time we open next season. It doesn’t mean there’s going to be drastic changes or a lot of changes, but there will be changes in the areas that will become necessary."

The Capitals advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 20 years after defeating the Penguins in Game 6 of their second-round series on Monday.