When the Penguins have an emergency, they call on someone from N.S. It's not who you think

·6 min read
Mike Chiasson, right, is shown at a practice at Boston's Fenway Park on Jan. 1, 2023. Chiasson, from Cole Harbour, N.S., is Pittsburgh's emergency backup goalie. (Submitted by Mike Chiasson - image credit)
Mike Chiasson, right, is shown at a practice at Boston's Fenway Park on Jan. 1, 2023. Chiasson, from Cole Harbour, N.S., is Pittsburgh's emergency backup goalie. (Submitted by Mike Chiasson - image credit)

Mike Chiasson was in the stands at Fenway Park for the NHL's Winter Classic in Boston earlier this year when the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, was injured in the first period and had to exit the game.

For Chiasson, who is originally from Cole Harbour, N.S., he knew what it meant.

"I handed my daughter to my wife and said, 'I gotta go,' and left her," said Chiasson, 37.

Chiasson is the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, for the Penguins. With the injury to Jarry, it meant that if backup Casey DeSmith also got injured and couldn't continue, Chiasson would go in.

Chiasson put on his gear and waited in the dugout in the event his services were needed.

While Chiasson never ended up playing, he said this was around the sixth time that he dressed for a game as the EBUG. It happened again recently when he dressed for Pittsburgh's game against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 24.

The emergency goalie is meant to fill the void when injuries occur to goalies on short notice or in the midst of games. The EBUG can play for either team.

Submitted by Mike Chiasson
Submitted by Mike Chiasson

Fans love it. It gives an everyday citizen the chance to be an NHL goalie, even with the game on the line.

The most famous emergency goalie is 42-year-old David Ayres, a Zamboni driver by day who suited up for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 2020 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chiasson never played professionally. He played in the QMJHL with the Rimouski Oceanic before four seasons with the Acadia Axemen, the last in 2011.

"Who would have thought that, technically, I could still play in the NHL at 37 without really playing for those 12 years?" he said.

Chiasson's day job

By day, Chiasson works as a goaltending development professional for the Lemieux Sports Complex's youth hockey programming. The site also doubles as the Penguins' training facility.

Chiasson also regularly practises with the team at home, serving as a third goalie to take the load off the team's two goalies. In these practices, he gets to go up against his lifelong friend, Cole Harbour's Sidney Crosby.

The pair played on hockey and baseball teams together growing up.

On summer days, when a teenaged Chiasson just wanted to sleep in, he remembers many mornings when the phone would ring and Crosby was on the other end wanting to play road hockey. Chiasson's mom would tell Crosby that Chiasson was still sleeping.

"Obviously, it worked out very well for him and maybe I should have took him up on some of those early morning games," said Chiasson.

Crosby wasn't available for an interview, but in a statement via the Penguins he said it's awesome to see the impact Chiasson is having in Pittsburgh.

"Mike is a great goaltending and skills coach and I'm happy to see the success he has had with the young players here," he said.

"It's pretty surreal to think of him as an EBUG. I have seen how hard he's worked and all the early mornings he's been out there when he's been called upon. It would be great if he got the opportunity to go in someday."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Their lives have taken them to some of the same places, including Rimouski.

Chiasson began playing for the Oceanic in 2005-06, which was Crosby's rookie season as a Penguin.

Career highlight

On the Oceanic, Chiasson played on a rebuilding squad. At Dec. 29, 2005 game on the road against the Quebec Remparts, Chiasson stopped 67 of 71 shots in a 5-4 win in what he said was the game of his life.

Months later, the teams would meet again.

"I just remember the papers kind of saying, 'Can Chiasson do what he did last time against these guys?'" he said. "And they all found out pretty quick that that was not going to happen."

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chiasson gave up three goals in about four minutes and was pulled. His replacement didn't fare much better, giving up three goals in eight minutes. Chiasson went back in and the drubbing continued.

By the end of the second period, it was 11-2 Quebec and the coach wanted to pull Chiasson, again.

"I felt bad for the little guy, I said, 'Listen, no reason to put that rookie back into this game. I'll just finish it,'" said Chiasson.

Chiasson gave up five more goals in the 16-3 loss. Seven of the goals were to Alexander Radulov, a former first-round NHL draft pick.

University hockey

Chiasson played another season for Rimouski and then started playing for Acadia in the 2007-08 season.

After a brief stint working with the Atlantic Hockey Group, Chiasson landed a job in 2011 as the manager of youth hockey programs with the Penguins, which he did for two years. The role involved helping grow hockey at the grassroots level in the Pittsburgh area.

Submitted by Eric Cederberg
Submitted by Eric Cederberg

Chiasson was then recruited by the Axemen to be an assistant coach for the men's hockey team. Chiasson saw it as an opportunity to get more coaching experience and add to his resumé.

Some of the players on the team were rookies when Chiasson played on the Axemen.

"It's tough to come back at a young age and separate that," he said. "But on the other side, I think it's good to be able to connect with the guys and be a voice for them to come to and just to be more of a player's coach to them."

Returning to Acadia

Acadia hockey coach Darren Burns said this was one of the reasons he hired Chiasson.

"He was outstanding because he's an excellent communicator and he's a very well-respected guy and he has a calm presence about him.… I've always felt it's very important to have a younger assistant coach because as our staff, and unfortunately myself, get older, having a young guy that can be the conduit between the players and the coaches, I think that's essential," said Burns.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press
Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Burns envisions Chiasson eventually ending up in a front-office role because of his calm demeanour and intelligence.

After two seasons with the Axemen, Chiasson returned to Pittsburgh in 2015 and again served as the manager of youth hockey programming.

Since August 2019, he's worked exclusively as the goaltending development professional with the Lemieux Sports Complex.

No time for another league

With the amount of time Chiasson spends on the ice with his day job and helping out at Penguins' practices, it doesn't leave him with much of a desire to play in a league.

"I'm on my skates enough," he said. "The last thing I'm looking to do is run to the rink at 11 o'clock to play in a beer league game," he said.

Chiasson believes he's a better goalie today than during his playing days, which he chalks up to better understanding the game now and the practice time he's logged for the Penguins.

Life as the EBUG

As the emergency goalie, Chiasson gets two tickets to home games, which he dutifully attends. If his phone rings during the game, it might be the night he suits up.

It's a role he continues to enjoy.

"I don't know how long I got doing it, but the body still feels good," said Chiasson. "I don't want to look back and say, 'Why did I stop?'"

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Bergeron's late goal lifts Bruins over Canadiens 4-2

    MONTREAL — Even after 19 seasons in the National Hockey League, scoring a game-winning goal at the Bell Centre is still special for Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron's goal at 17:05 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Boston Bruins to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. “I grew up a Nordiques fan coming from Quebec City but I do understand and recognize the tradition, everything has been through, and all the legends that have been wearing that jersey

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.