Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after stroke, second of career

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday, the team announced.

The team said the 35-year-old Letang does not have any lasting effects of the stroke and will have more tests throughout the next week.

The Penguins said the stroke is not believed to be career threatening and that no additional updates about his condition will be released.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has played his entire career with Pittsburgh.
Letang, a six-time NHL All-Star, also had a stroke in 2014 causing him to miss more than two months of action. A hole in Letang's heart since birth may have been the cause, doctors said.

Letang has one goal and 12 points in 21 games this season for Pittsburgh, which is fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 26 points.

He signed a six-year, $36.6 million contract in July.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kris Letang, Penguins defenseman, out after suffering another stroke

