Penguin Random House to publish four new books by poet Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman has been riding an impressive wave. Fresh from her striking performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she made history again this weekend as the first ever poet to read at the Super Bowl.
Now the remarkable 22-year-old is set to release not one, but four books with Penguin Random House.
The first will build on the success of her inaugural poem, A Hill We Climb, which cemented Gorman as a stirring, vibrant voice of hope. A special edition of this verse will be published on 30 March, with Gorman’s breakout poetry collection, The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, due for later release on 21 September.
Two children’s books will complete the set, one entitled Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, and another as yet unnamed picture book.
Change Sings will follow a young girl as she leads a group of characters on a musical journey, learning about the power of change and community.
“I am excited so to be working with Vintage and Puffin on my poetry and my children’s books,” said Gorman. “They have such a clear vision, it was obvious that they understood me and my values.
“I am just so thrilled that we will be collaborating together and bringing my words to the rest of the world. I can’t wait to get started.”
Hannah Telfer, Managing Director at Vintage, echoed this excitement. “When Amanda Gorman read ‘The Hill We Climb’ on President Biden’s Inauguration Day, the world responded. Her messages of unity and reconciliation struck a chord across generations and showed us there can be a way to a more hopeful future.
“We are thrilled to bring these messages and her inspiring voice to readers in the UK and around the world.”
Charlotte Humphery, Editor at Chatto & Windus, added: “Amanda Gorman is a vital force for change in all her work – as American Youth Poet Laureate, as a writer and as an activist. Her words have already lifted the hearts of millions and it is an honour to be able to celebrate them. These books are bright bolts of hope that we all need right now.”
