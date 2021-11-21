Peng Shuai: Video claims to show tennis player at tournament

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has reportedly appeared as a guest at a tennis tournament in Beijing, according to state media footage.

State-affiliated media posted a clip said to be of Peng on Twitter, the latest to apparently show her.

Governments, tennis officials and players have voiced concerns about her wellbeing.

Two weeks ago she made sexual assault allegations against a former China vice-premier.

Since then she has not been in direct contact with the Women's Tennis Association.

A clip published on Sunday by the editor of the Global Times - a Chinese state-affiliated media organisation - said she is "at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final", reported to be the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

It is the third clip published on that account, with the previous two purportedly showing Peng having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant.

Reuters news agency reports the event organisers also published photos of the player on the event's official WeChat page.

A WTA spokesperson however told Reuters the latest videos were "insufficient" evidence of her safety and do not address its concerns about her.

It comes after WTA chief Steve Simon said on Saturday that it was unclear from the two earlier clips if the player "is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference". The body has threatened to pull tournaments out of China without proof she is safe.

The UK Foreign Office meanwhile issued a statement saying it was "extremely concerned" about Peng and called on China to "urgently provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts".

Peng - a former number one-ranked tennis doubles player - posted an allegation about former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Chinese social media site Weibo in early November.

She alleged she was forced into sexual relations with Mr Zhang, in a post that was later taken down.

Some of the biggest names in tennis have raised concerns about Peng's welfare, including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

On Saturday 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer weighed in, saying: "Clearly it's concerning. I hope she's safe."

Analysis box by John Sudworth, China correspondent

In a video clip posted on the Twitter account of a fiercely loyal Communist Party news editor, Peng Shuai can be seen standing alongside other dignitaries, and smiling and waving as her name is announced.

The short clip is said to have been filmed on Sunday morning and follows two other short videos released by state media, including one of the former Wimbledon doubles champion with friends in a restaurant, offered as proof that she is not under any form of duress.

But they've only raised further questions, over apparent editing and their seemingly staged nature, and so far there's been no let up in the calls from the Women's Tennis Association, a number of global tennis stars as well as governments, for proof that Peng Shaui genuinely free to speak and act as she chooses.