Penelope Ladkin-Brand Is The Senior Independent Director of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) And They Just Picked Up 323% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) should definitely note that the Senior Independent Director, Penelope Ladkin-Brand, recently paid UK£4.50 per share to buy UK£293k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 323%.

See our latest analysis for Next Fifteen Communications Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Next Fifteen Communications Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Penelope Ladkin-Brand is the biggest insider purchase of Next Fifteen Communications Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£4.50 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Next Fifteen Communications Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Next Fifteen Communications Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

Next Fifteen Communications Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Next Fifteen Communications Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.2% of Next Fifteen Communications Group shares, worth about UK£25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Next Fifteen Communications Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Next Fifteen Communications Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Next Fifteen Communications Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Next Fifteen Communications Group you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.