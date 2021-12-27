Penelope Disick Showed Off Her New Red Hair on TikTok

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, are swapping Instagram for TikTok for breaking news. 9-year-old Disick hopped onto the platform to show off her latest transformation, showing off a bold new red hair color and offering up a glimpse into the entire process.

In one video, Disick lip-synched to "Could've Been" by H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller while she had her hair dye applied and during the styling process. Her dark lengths went from their usual rich, chocolatey brown color to a bright red-fuchsia. A follow-up piggybacked on one of TikTok's most popular sounds, which comes from Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse: "It's really not that bad. It just needs a little ... shaping. To the salon!" Anyone with the app is probably familiar with it, but it fit with little P's clip perfectly.

Earlier this summer, Disick also went red, though it was a brighter, more primary shade. That debut went down on Instagram, which seems passé now that P and Kourt — the mother-daughter duo's handle on Tok — seem to have moved on from the platform. E! News notes that several of Kourtney's pals have made cameos on her TikTok feed, including her fiancé Travis Barker, son Reign Disick, and her niece North West.