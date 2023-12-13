Penelope Cruz Channels Spring In a Black Slipdress Sprinkled with Colorful Flowers

Penelope Cruz said dress for the weather you want, not the weather you have.

The actor chose a bright springtime look to walk the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Ferrari yesterday. The piece was a black floor-length slipdress with a colorful floral print in red, yellow, green, blue, and purple. It featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, and Cruz styled it simply with gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings, an oversize ear cuff, some bangles, and a big rose-shaped ring.

The superstar wore bronzy makeup and a maroon manicure, and she had her hair styled straight.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Cruz stars in Ferrari alongside Adam Driver, Patrick Dempsey, and Shailene Woodley. She plays Laura Ferrari, the wife of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, in the film, which details the birth of the luxury car company and follows the life of its founders.

While at the premiere, Cruz posed with her co-stars. Woodley also wore a spring-appropriate look. Hers was made up of a tan turtleneck sweater with ribbed details plus a floor-length column skirt. The skirt also came in a tan shade and was covered in a light blue and yellow floral print. She styled it with silky pointed-toe heels in a coral hue, gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, and a bright coral lip.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Driver embraced his female co-stars on the red carpet as they smiled for photos. He looked sharp in a classic black suit, crisp white dress shirt—which he left partly unbuttoned at the top—and shiny black dress shoes.

You Might Also Like