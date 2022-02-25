Pendo’s hiring binge isn’t stopping

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 25, 2022

Pendo’s growth isn’t stopping.

On the day the Raleigh software company officially opened its new headquarters in downtown, Pendo said it will hire 400 more employees this year.

That puts it on pace to cross 1,000 workers in the next few months. Not bad for a company founded by a handful of people in HQ Raleigh in 2013.

After getting a tour of Pendo’s new office, which includes a commercial pizza oven, I spoke with the company’s CEO, Todd Olson, about the difficulties of hiring right now and the timing of a potential Pendo IPO.

A view of downtown Raleigh from Pendo’s headquarters.

Tech news from the Triangle

What I’m reading

Other Triangle business

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

