Pender Growth Fund Portfolio Company Tantalus Enters into a Letter of Intent with RiseTech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) reports that one of its private portfolio companies, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (“Tantalus”), has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with RiseTech Capital Corp. (TSXV: RTCC.P) (“RiseTech”) to complete a going public transaction for Tantalus.



In connection with the transaction, Tantalus intends to undertake an equity offering to raise approximately USD$8,000,000 (the “Offering”) on terms to be mutually agreed upon by Tantalus and RiseTech. PenderFund Capital Management intends to participate in the Offering as a lead investor.

Tantalus has been developing technology to enhance the safety, security, reliability and efficiency of public power and electric cooperative utilities across North America and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus plans to use proceeds from the Offering to accelerate several strategic growth initiatives aimed at expanding Tantalus’ existing product portfolio through research and development, strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions to provide additional software applications, services and support to its growing user community of utilities and for general working capital purposes.

“We are pleased to see a private technology company from within our current portfolio having the opportunity to go public. This initiative will enable the team at Tantalus to pursue a range of strategies with the potential to accelerate growth,” said David Barr, President & CEO of Pender Growth Fund. “With increased awareness of the strength and depth of the Canadian technology sector, we are seeing a very strong pipeline of mature, well run technology companies set to go public, and we are looking to partner with other companies as they take steps to go public.”

A news release by RiseTech provides further information on the LOI and is available at: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63496

