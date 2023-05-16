Pence plans 'Reagan coalition' of evangelicals, fiscal conservatives and hawks for White House run

Mike Pence would provide clear backing for Ukraine against Russia, which he sees as part of a new Cold War - Rick Bowmer/AP

Mike Pence plans to build a "Reagan coalition" of evangelical Christians, fiscal conservatives and national security hawks as he takes on Donald Trump for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

The former vice president is expected to declare his candidacy soon and will espouse clear domestic and foreign policy differences with his former boss.

That will include championing free trade - what Mr Pence will call "free trade with free nations" - and a national abortion ban.

Mr Pence will also differentiate himself from Mr Trump and Ron DeSantis with clear backing for Ukraine against Russia, which he sees as part of a new Cold War.

He told the New York Times: "There’s a bit of a movement afoot in the Republican Party that would abandon our commitment to being the leader of the free world and that questions why we’re providing military support in Ukraine."

He added: "We have to resist the siren song of populism unmoored to conservative principles.

"People want to see us get back to having a threshold of civility in the public debate."

'Committed to America'

Allies of Mr Pence have launched the fundraising group "Committed to America" to support his candidacy.

However, Mr Pence has a mountain to climb as he trails far behind Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis in polls.

Scott Reed, co-chair of "Committed to America”, said: "People know Mike Pence, they just don't know him well.

"This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true economic, social, and national security conservative - a Reagan conservative."

Mr Pence plans to invest heavily in Iowa, the first state to vote in the race next year, and his performance there will be the determining moment of his campaign.

The former vice president, who is from Indiana, said: "Iowa feels more like Indiana than any other state in the union. It just feels like home."

Mr Reed said: "We’re going to organise [in] Iowa, all 99 counties, like we’re running him for county sheriff."

