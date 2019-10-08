Penalty report: JGR No. 11 team docked for lug-nut violation at Dover

NASCAR competition officials handed down penalties to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 group Tuesday, docking the team for a lug-nut infraction after last weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

At-track officials discovered one lug nut not safely secured on the No. 11 Toyota after pole-starter Denny Hamlin finished fifth in Sunday’s Drydene 400 at the 1-mile track. Tuesday, officials fined No. 11 crew chief Chris Gabehart $10,000 for the safety violation.

Competition officials also issued an indefinite suspension to crew member Chad Emmons for a violation of NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Emmons most recently appeared on an official team roster as the fueler for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 team for the Sept. 21 event at Richmond Raceway. He was also listed as a reserve jack man for SHR’s Xfinity Series teams and the primary jack man for SS Green Light Racing’s No. 08 team in the Xfinity Series.

Emmons must complete NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program to earn reinstatement.