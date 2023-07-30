Penalty miss looms large in KC Current-Chicago draw. Here are Challenge Cup implications

Lo LaBonta’s first-half penalty miss loomed large in a scoreless draw between the KC Current and Chicago Red Stars in Challenge Cup play on Saturday.

The Current’s inability to convert several chances in the first half led to a missed opportunity, as a win could’ve firmed up the club’s positioning for the Challenge Cup semifinal round.

LaBonta made her return from an injury that has held her out since June 3 and even had the opportunity to bag a goal from the penalty spot. But Chicago goalkeeper Emily Boyd stepped up and made an impressive save on LaBonta’s powerful shot to keep the score 0-0.

Boyd then made another impressive save on a shot from Kristen Hamilton late in the first half, and Elizabeth Ball was unable to convert a header off the ensuing corner kick.

In the second half, Current goalkeeper AD Franch got her turn to spoil some excellent chances for the Red Stars. In the end she made three impressive saves while keeping a clean sheet for the Current.

The Current will play host to Racing Louisville on Saturday, August 5, in their final Challenge Cup Group Stage match, with a spot in the semis on the line.