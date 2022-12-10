Penalty heartbreak for England as Harry Kane’s miss sends Three Lions out

Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
·1 min read

England suffered another World Cup penalty heartbreak as Harry Kane’s spot-kick miss saw the Three Lions defeated 2-1 by France in their quarter-final tie.

Fans had bemoaned a number of refereeing decisions during the game, but the Brazilian official awarded two penalty kicks to Gareth Southgate’s side in the second half.

England supporters had a brief moment of jubilation as Kane’s first spot-kick beat his teammate Hugo Lloris, with beers and Santa hats thrown in the air at fan parks around the nation.

Fans watch England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans at Boxpark Wembley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After a VAR intervention, the Three Lions were awarded a second penalty – but the England captain blazed it over the bar.

Fans across the country held their heads in their hands and watched on in silence as France set up a semi-final tie with Morocco on Wednesday.

The referee, Wilton Sampaio, was subjected to a barrage of negative comments from English supporters, following two contentious decisions in the first half.

The official also received criticism from Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who took to Twitter to say: “One of these days, just once, we might get a decision in our favour.”

Mr Sampaio’s Wikipedia page was also edited, with the referee listed as having “lost his guide dog” and a “Brazilian cheat”.

