Pen15 won't be back for a third season so you can start sobbing into your Trapper Keeper now

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·1 min read
Pen15 won't be back for a third season so you can start sobbing into your Trapper Keeper now

Middle school sure as shootin' ain't fair and apparently, neither is streaming television.

Beloved comedy Pen15 will end with its second season, a Hulu representative confirmed to EW. The latter half of that second season will premiere on Hulu on Dec. 3.

The brainchild of real-life best friends Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, Pen15 follows the horrifying trials and tribulations of two gal pals at the turn of the millennium as they navigate the particular hell that is middle school.

Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves while the rest of their classmates are portrayed by actual kids, leading to some of the cringiest and most glorious comedic moments on television since the show premiered in 2019.

Pen15
Pen15

Hulu Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine in PEN15

Audiences and critics agreed, with Pen15 earning a deserved albeit surprising outstanding comedy series Emmy nomination this year. So it's a bit of a shock that the fictional hallways of Trailview Middle will soon be empty. But the decision to end the show's run came not from Hulu but from Erskine and Konkle.

The creators felt "the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of season 2," a Hulu rep told Variety. However, Hulu will "leave the door open for more Pen15 in the future," the rep added, and the streamer looks "forward to working" with Erskine and Konkle again.

Needless to say, fans of the show look forward to that as well. And maybe Pen15: The High School Years?

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Conor Garland helps Canucks top Habs 2-1 to snap four-game losing skid

    Conor Garland had the winner in the second period as Vancouver held on for a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday as the Canucks snapped a four-game losing skid.

  • Report: Mariners reel in AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who turns breakout year into 5-year deal

    The lefty dominated for the Blue Jays after solving walk problems, and now will look to help Seattle break a playoff drought.

  • Karel Vejmelka has 46-save shutout as Coyotes upset Jets 1-0

    Unheralded Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves to record his first NHL shutout as the Coyotes clipped Winnipeg 1-0 on Monday.

  • Lee Elder lived a full, graceful life that too few Black men get to

    Elder not only broke the color barrier at The Masters, he simply lived to old age and enjoyed the fruits of a life well-lived. That matters.

  • Marchand suspended three games for slew-footing Ekman-Larsson

    The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

  • Report: Corey Seager agrees to whopping 10-year, $325M deal with Rangers

    The Rangers are not fooling around. Seager joins Marcus Semien in a marquee middle infield.

  • Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

    Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women's award.

  • Molson takes run-around route to important decision with Canadiens

    It's been a clumsy path, but Geoff Molson's recent decisions seem like positive ones.

  • Report: Mets agree to record-smashing 3-year, $130M deal with Max Scherzer

    Max Scherzer is set to make more per season than any player in MLB history.

  • 'Never full time, ever again': Tiger Woods discusses recovery, return to golf

    Tiger Woods, sidelined most of 2021 after a catastrophic car wreck, has opened up about what could come next for him ... and what won't.

  • Penguins complete sale to Fenway Sports Group for 'around' $900M

    Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux are expected to stay on with the organization after cashing in.

  • Fantasy hockey: One player to add for each category

    Only four NHL teams play four games this upcoming week, but here are the best streaming options from the bunch.

  • Pochettino to Manchester a likely bet given unrest in Paris

    Speculation that Mauricio Pochettino will be recruited as Manchester United boss next summer is not going away following the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

  • What to watch: Premier League streams for week of Nov. 29

    We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.

  • Brady Tkachuk sounds off on 'brickhead' Brendan Lemieux

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the scathing comments Tkachuk aimed at Lemieux after an incident between the two ended in a bite.

  • Spurs defeat Wizards, 116-99, for season's first win streak

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Murray also had eight assists for San Antonio, which saw six players score in double figures and last won back-to-back games (three straight) in a stretch in late April. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, becoming the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft with 2,

  • Nuggets beat Heat to snap 6-game skid

    MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic returned and scored 24 points, Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Denver Nuggets snapped their longest losing streak in nearly six years by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 120-111 on Monday night. Bones Hyland scored 19 and Will Barton added 14 for the Nuggets, who had dropped six straight. Jokic hadn’t played in the last four of those because of a wrist injury but finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Green scored 12 for Denver, which shot 58% on the day it

  • Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks 114-96

    DALLAS (AP) — Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively, and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Dallas Mavericks for a 114-96 win on Monday night — their most lopsided win of the season. Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18 points for the Cavaliers. Their largest lead was 31 points midway through the fourth quarter, when Markkanen’s fifth 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead 104-73. Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of th

  • Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns willed them back into the game. After checking out, Edwards finished the third in strong fashion to help send Minnesota to its seventh win in eight games. D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and a season-high 11 assists for Minn

  • Cleveland city council approves Guardians lease at ballpark

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland City Council voted Monday to approve a lease agreement that will keep the Guardians at Progressive Field through 2036. The team will also be able to begin planning renovations to the downtown ballpark, which will be upgraded as part of a $435 million project funded in a partnership between the Major League Baseball franchise, the city, Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio. Those renovations won't begin until after the 2022 season at the earliest. The team, which r