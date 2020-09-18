PEN15 star talks racism episode and drops hints about season 2

From Digital Spy

PEN15 emerged as one of last year's best new TV shows, packed with an engaging mix of hilarious and emotional moments.

One particularly acclaimed episode of the Hulu comedy's first season was the sixth episode 'Posh', which saw 13-year-old Maya (Maya Erskine) experiencing and coming to terms with racism after being treated differently and otherised by her schoolmates.

Maya cries on the stairs at school after her white best friend Anna's attempts to raise awareness of racism go horribly wrong and hurt her further. In one of the more touching moments of the season, Maya's older brother Shuji – played by Dallas Liu – approaches and comforts her.

"The scene when I was comforting Maya on the stairs definitely hit home for me because I was familiar with the pain she was going through," Dallas said in an interview with Digital Spy.



"This scene was very real for us. This is something Maya and I have both experienced in real life, so we understood what that felt like.

"In my mind, I was thinking about my little brother. There was an incident in my life with my brother that mirrored that scene almost perfectly. I understood the emotions that Shuji and Maya were both going through."

The two actors portray a believable and relatable sibling relationship throughout the season – the characters Maya and Shuji often get on each other's nerves, but there's a real family bond there.

Although the age dynamic is a little unusual (Maya Erskine, in her early 30s, plays Shuji's younger sister), Dallas shared that working with his co-star has always been "fun and easy".

"She has the experience of being the younger sibling and I have experience of being an older brother, so I think it worked out perfectly.

"I was just acting based on how I would treat my younger brother in real life. I absolutely drew from those experiences to play Shuji. I think that's why it was so easy for me to connect to the character."

