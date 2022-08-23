Pen Needles Market to Reach$1.7 Billion by 2027. Surging Self-injection Pens becoming the first choice of biopharmaceutical companies - Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
·5 min read
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

The global pen needles market would realize an absolute growth of over 43% during 2022-2027.

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, pen needles market will grow at a CAGR of over $1 billion during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for the adoption of biosimilars is that it lowers the cost barriers to patient access to these treatments and fills in other gaps in patient training. Such factors are expected to propel the adoption of pen needles in the market.

Pen Needles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$1.7 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$1.2Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

6.09%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product Type, Length, Therapy, and Distribution Channel

MARKET SEGMENTS

Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, North America, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Surge in Demand for Self-Injectable Devices

Self-injectable devices are used for the subcutaneous administration of biopharmaceuticals, which is one of the growing segments of drug delivery devices. Factors such as the surge in the number of biological drugs that cannot be administered orally, and the high prevalence of diabetes will drive the demand for self-injectable devices even further in the future.

Many biopharma companies are looking for solutions that enable rapid drug development, smooth conduct of clinical trials, and fast device development to commercialize their combination products. Self-injection applications effectively minimize the costs associated with managing and treating a broad spectrum of diseases. Theself-injection pens are increasingly the first choice for new, subcutaneously administered pharmaceutical agents. These biopharmaceutical products are being developed through industry innovations and new pharma companies. Self-injection solutions can also significantly improve the quality of care from the patient's perspective, therefore, boosting the growth of the market.

Key Insights

  • The treatments are shifting to patient centric from the healthcare settings. This is majorly increasing the usage of self-injectors in the biosimilars segment, Technological advancements in top-selling pen needles focus on improving the traditional pen needles portfolio. The needle-stick injuries and non-adherence to the therapies are the major phenomenon where the manufacturers try to minimize and deliver the mediations safely to the patients.

  • In 2021, the insulin pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of 81.20%. The global prevalence of diabetes is high, which is expected to increase in the coming years due to unhealthy diets and lifestyle changes. The demand for medication in coming years will surge, majorly in emerging economies, as there is constant increase in the patient population.

  • The standard pen needles segment accounted for a revenue share of 71.72% in 2021. Safety pen needles (SPNs) have been found to minimize the risk of exposure to bloodborne infections associated with needle-stick injury without any related adverse events.

  • In 2021, the retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.96%. However, there is a huge increase in demand for the online channels in the future, especially in the developed and developing countries.

Emergence of E-commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel

E-commerce has emerged as a major distribution channel for the global pen needles market due to the surge in the adoption of several online channels by several players to provide pen needles to customers. Convenient prescription ordering, easy buying procedures, privacy and confidentiality, and suitable reimbursement policies are a few benefits of e-commerce channels for vendors in the market.

Consumers have started opting for e-commerce platforms to procure pen needles and insulin pens in recent years due to constraints associated with time. Also, limited inventories in offline pharmacies and the surge in the use of smartphones by consumers to procure pen needles have enabled competitors to expand the reach of their products. Online reviews, the availability of numerous brands, and the use of product information to compare product features and quality have enabled consumers to choose pen needles based on their requirements.

Key Vendors

  • BD

  • B. Braun Melsungen

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Owen Mumford

  • Ypsomed

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AdvaCare Pharma

  • Allison Medical

  • ARKRAY

  • GlucoRx

  • Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

  • HTL-STREFA

  • IGAKU NEEDLES

  • Iyon Medical

  • Links Medical Products

  • MedExel

  • Medivena

  • Montméd

  • Narang Medical

  • Nipro Europe Group Companies

  • Promisemed Medical Devices

  • SHANGHAI BERPU MEDICAL

  • Simple Diagnostics

  • Terumo Europe

  • Trividia Health

  • UltiMed

  • Van Heek Medical

  • VOGT MEDICAL

Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Standard Pen Needles

  • Safety Pen Needles

Length

  • Short Length

  • Long Length

Therapy

  • Insulin

  • Non-Insulin

Distribution Channel

  • Retail

  • Online

Geography

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports: 

About Arizton:  

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040  
+1 302 469 0707 

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040  +1 302 469 0707


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace