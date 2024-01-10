Penélope Cruz Is a Vision in Chanel at Governors Awards

The 'Ferrari' star joined other Hollywood heavy-hitters like Ava DuVernay and Robert Downey Jr. in honoring Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett and Carol Littleton

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Penelope Cruz on January 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA.

Penélope Cruz dazzled in Chanel at the 14th annual Governors Awards on Tuesday.

The ambassador for the French fashion house wore a showing-stopping Chanel gown to the event honoring Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett and editor Carol Littleton for their career contributions to the movie industry.

Cruz, 49, wore a three-tiered white gown, where each layer grew in size, mimicking the look of a full ballgown skirt. The dress' bodice comprised a floral white and gray patterned corset. Gold Chanel logo buttons were placed on the corset and the corresponding cream straps and belt which were made of the signature Chanel tweed.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Penelope Cruz on January 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Ferrari actress accessorized her red carpet outfit with a white Chanel quilted bag that included a gold chain and gold hardware, a pair of diamond drop earrings and a single diamond ring. Her bronzed glam included a brown shimmery smokey eye and a matte brown lipstick.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Penelope Cruz on January 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA.

Cruz had a big year in 2023 thanks to her role in Michael Mann's Ferrari, in which she played Laura Ferrari, the wife of the famed car manufacturer. The actress has been making the rounds as the awards circuit kicks off, and earlier this month she attended Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch, where she was presented with an award by Sean Penn.

At the event, Penn praised Cruz, calling her an "acting animal," and commending her ability to bring every role she steps into to life.

"I've seen Penélope in English-speaking films, Spanish-speaking films, Italian-speaking films. I speak reasonable English, minimal Spanish, no Italian at all. And yet … I don't remember looking at a subtitle once,” Penn said.

He continued, “I also remember having understood every word she ever said on screen … that sort of clues me into what it is about Penélope, because when she wants us to understand, we do, [and when] she wants us to feel, we feel because she lets us,"

When Cruz stepped up to the podium, she spoke about how much she enjoyed playing Laura Ferrari in Mann's film.

"[She] represents so many women out there, not only in the period of Ferrari, but in so many places around the world then and today with women living in the shadows of men, constantly being ignored and suppressed," she said.

