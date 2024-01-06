Penélope Cruz Would Love to Do a Superhero Movie: ‘Why Not? It’s Fun’

Penélope Cruz has no plans at the moment to slip into spandex and a cape, but the Oscar winner says she’d love to do a superhero movie. “If it’s something interesting, why not? It’s fun,” Cruz told me Friday at Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. “As you could imagine, that’s what my kids ask me sometimes, ‘Are you ever going to do that, mom?’ Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet.”

Cruz said she has had “conversations here and there” about appearing in a superhero movie, “but nothing specific that will happen soon.”

What is probably happening soon is a musical movie. Cruz teased that she’s probably going to start filming a musical any day now. “I’m going to do one soon, I think,” she said. “I was very fortunate to do ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. I had an incredible time. It forced me to go back to dancing to five hours a day. We’re planning something that makes me very happy.”

Cruz’s latest film is Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” a biographical sports drama about Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver). Cruz plays Ferrari’s wife, Laura.

Cruz said she also wants to do more comedy, specifically rom-coms. She named Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as possible leading men. “I’ve done comedy, but I’m always looking for more,” she said, adding, “I think the world needs more romantic comedy.”

Cruz was presented with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Variety event by her “21 Grams” co-star Sean Penn. “I feel very lucky to make a living out of acting,” Cruz said in her acceptance remarks. “This has been my passion since I was a little girl. When I get an award for doing what I love the most, it feels very confusing and shocking. I used to pray every night when I was a little girl, ‘Please God, don’t lock me in an office.’ I thought, if I cannot release everything that is going on here, I know I would lose my mind.”

